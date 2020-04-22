COVID: Ranchi Residents’ Warm Welcome to Police, Health Workers

In many parts of the country, the police personnel are also going out of their way to help people out.

Recently a Twitter user shared photos from a labour camp in Delhi. According to the tweet, Delhi Police arranged a special birthday cake for a 4-year-old girl child living in a labour camp at Buddh Bazaar Delhi. And guess what, the celebration was a very responsible affair where everyone followed social distancing!

The tweet read, “Today on birthday of a 4-year-old girl child, who is residence of a jhuggi, in Buddh Bazar Delhi a cake was arranged by @DelhiPolice and ensured that her birthday is celebrated at labour camp, Chandanhola.. Social distancing followed !!! Today Police is in Santa Claus Mode ...”

Take a look: