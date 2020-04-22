COVID: Ranchi Residents’ Warm Welcome to Police, Health Workers
While the COVID-19 outbreak has certainly come down hard on everyone, it’s especially worse for healthcare workers and police personnel who are fighting at the frontlines. The situation demands them to step up and they are doing just that. But it’s also important for citizens of the country to support them in anyway that’s possible.
Recently, the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi took to Twitter to share a video of a locality where the residents are applauding healthcare professionals and police personnel. The video has been shot in Azad Basti, Ranchi. It was taken when people’s samples were being collected for testing.
Take a look:
The tweet reads, “Our team of health workers and police personnel were welcomed with a round of applause in Azad Basti today. With the cooperation of people, samples were collected for testing. Let's fight #Corona together!”
Twitter was very happy with the warm welcome received by the healthcare professionals and police personnel in Ranchi.
In many parts of the country, the police personnel are also going out of their way to help people out.
Recently a Twitter user shared photos from a labour camp in Delhi. According to the tweet, Delhi Police arranged a special birthday cake for a 4-year-old girl child living in a labour camp at Buddh Bazaar Delhi. And guess what, the celebration was a very responsible affair where everyone followed social distancing!
The tweet read, “Today on birthday of a 4-year-old girl child, who is residence of a jhuggi, in Buddh Bazar Delhi a cake was arranged by @DelhiPolice and ensured that her birthday is celebrated at labour camp, Chandanhola.. Social distancing followed !!! Today Police is in Santa Claus Mode ...”
Take a look:
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
