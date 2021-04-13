Punjab Woman Tries to Take Prince Harry to Court, Twitter Reacts

The petitioner also claimed that she had this conversation with Prince Harry over social media, and asked the court to direct the United Kingdom Police Cell to take action against the Prince.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, the judge presiding over this issue, dismissed the petition on the grounds of social media interactions, and how they cannot be valid in court.

In his judgement, Justice Arvind Singh also said, "After hearing the petitioner in person, I find that this petition is nothing, but just a day-dreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry."

He also added, "In view of the above, this Court finds no ground to entertain this petition and can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true."

He also noted that the petitioner might have had a conversation with a fake ID, which might have led to this confusion.