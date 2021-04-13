Punjab Woman Tries to Take Prince Harry to Court, Twitter Reacts
The woman filed the case over an alleged promise of marriage made by the Prince.
A woman recently filed a petition against Prince Harry in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. She alleged that he promised to marry her, and the complaint came as a result of him not fulfilling that promise.
The petitioner also claimed that she had this conversation with Prince Harry over social media, and asked the court to direct the United Kingdom Police Cell to take action against the Prince.
Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, the judge presiding over this issue, dismissed the petition on the grounds of social media interactions, and how they cannot be valid in court.
In his judgement, Justice Arvind Singh also said, "After hearing the petitioner in person, I find that this petition is nothing, but just a day-dreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry."
He also added, "In view of the above, this Court finds no ground to entertain this petition and can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true."
He also noted that the petitioner might have had a conversation with a fake ID, which might have led to this confusion.
As soon as Twitter found about this bizarre new case, most people were quick to share their opinions. While some of them simply had a good laugh, others argued how the court was wasting its time and resources by hearing such cases (that too in person) rather than paying attention to other pressing matters.
Funnily enough, another thing to note here is that the case is filed against a "Prince Harry Middleton", which isn't even the last name of the Prince. It is his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton's last name which has been involved in the case.
