Watch: Punjab Police Serenade Baby With Special Gesture on B’day

In a video shared on Instagram, you can see the Punjab police drop by someone’s house to give a little baby a heartwarming birthday surprise. In the video, multiple police officers arrive. One of them gets off his bike and goes and rings the bell. Once the gate opens, a woman can be seen with a baby in her arms. The cops, who are all wearing masks, wait for the officer at the gate to count till 3. After this, they all start singing ‘Happy Birthday’ song in unison. Right before they begin singing, the officer standing at the door also hands a birthday cake to the baby.

The video is truly heartwarming and guaranteed to give you the fuzzies.

Watch here: