Watch: Punjab Police Serenade Baby With Special Gesture on B’day
Across the country, cops are putting their lives on hold to be out on the streets and ensure that citizens are obeying rules for the greater good of society. In addition to this, the Punjab police are going the extra mile and we bet it’ll melt your heart!
In a video shared on Instagram, you can see the Punjab police drop by someone’s house to give a little baby a heartwarming birthday surprise. In the video, multiple police officers arrive. One of them gets off his bike and goes and rings the bell. Once the gate opens, a woman can be seen with a baby in her arms. The cops, who are all wearing masks, wait for the officer at the gate to count till 3. After this, they all start singing ‘Happy Birthday’ song in unison. Right before they begin singing, the officer standing at the door also hands a birthday cake to the baby.
The video is truly heartwarming and guaranteed to give you the fuzzies.
Watch here:
According to a report by Times of India, it was the baby’s first birthday and the Punjab police felt like they should do something to make the occasion a little special since the baby and their family can’t celebrate because of the lockdown.
