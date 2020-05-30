The ability of social media to unite people is always surprising and heartwarming. Recently, a viral TikTok video helped a man reunite with his family in Telangana.According to a BBC report, Punjab police constable Ajaib Singh is the connecting link here. Ever since the lockdown, Singh has been going around Ludhiana and helping out needy migrant workers. His acts of charity are constantly documented on his TikTok channel so as to inspire and motivate people.In one of his videos from March, Singh can be seen interacting with a man named R Venkateshwarlu. Singh offers the man food and then asks him, “Since how many days have you not had food?” Unfortunately, communication is unsuccessful as the man gestures that he cannot speak.After the video went viral, it was somehow spotted by Venkateshwarlu’s family in Telangana who were then able to track him down.R Venkateshwarlu originally hails from Telangana, where he has spent almost all his life with his wife and children. Unfortunately in 2018, after R Venkateshwarlu got on a truck to go to another village for work, things went awry. According to the report, R Venkateshwarlu fell asleep in the truck and the driver too did not realise he was there. By the time, the driver realised that R Venkateshwarlu had missed his stop, they had were way ahead of R Venkateshwarlu’s original destination. The driver then dropped him off in the middle of the road and it was up to R Venkateshwarlu to figure his way from there.He hitchhiked more but somehow was unable to reach home. Eventually, he got dropped off in Ludhiana where he has been wandering ever since.Meanwhile, his family did try to find him with the help of the local Telangana police but had no luck.Social media might, at times, seem toxic but it has its moments and this was one of them!(With inputs from BBC) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.