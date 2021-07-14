Pune Bride Booked for Travelling to Wedding Venue on Car Bonnet
The bride and the rest of her party have been booked for COVID-19 violations and several sections of the IPC.
You might have heard of innovative wedding baraats, but we can guarantee you've never seen something like this your whole life. A bride in Pune recently decided to do something different and travel to her wedding venue on the bonnet of her car.
The idea might have struck well with her family too, and soon, the 23-year-old bride was seen going to her wedding venue on the bonnet of the car while being fully dressed in a complete wedding attire. The bonnet even has a garland other decoration on it, aside from the bride.
The family members are seen sitting behind in the car as a wedding photographer travels ahead on a bike and clicks pictures of the bride. The car was caught on Dive Ghat near the Pune-Saswad Road.
Check out the video here:
The bride, who tried to do something creative for her wedding, has unfortunately been booked under the Motor Vehicle Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"The woman was sitting on the bonnet of the moving vehicle while a man on a motorcycle shot the video. We have charged the woman, the videographer, and other people in the vehicle, including the driver, under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra Covid Regulation Act among others. None of them was wearing masks either," said a police official to ANI.
