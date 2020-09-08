There’s a Desi Version of PUBG And It's Called ‘PABJE’

Soon after the ban of PUBG on 2 September, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced FAU-G. An alternative to the crowd-favourite PUBG, FAU-G (Fearless and United: Guards) is expected to roll out by October end.

Turns out, there already exists a desi alternative to PUBG and it's called 'PABJE.'

Is it as good? Let's find out.