There’s a Desi Version of PUBG And It's Called ‘PABJE’
From PUBG to PABJE, how life has changed.
Soon after the ban of PUBG on 2 September, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced FAU-G. An alternative to the crowd-favourite PUBG, FAU-G (Fearless and United: Guards) is expected to roll out by October end.
Turns out, there already exists a desi alternative to PUBG and it's called 'PABJE.'
Is it as good? Let's find out.
Did You Say.. PABJE?
Yes.
Available on Google Play Store, this game is called 'PABJE : Player And BattleJung Ends.' The description mentions the popular PUBG chant "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner."
It further mentions, "For legends to survive this top action games 2019 will take you to the battleground to fire freely for the survival as sniper hero."
The description also tells the potential user to not read bad reviews as many reviewers played the earlier version before writing reviews.
From the looks of it, PABJE sounds pretty similar to PUBG.
Reviews
The game has a 2.2 review on Google Play Store. iPhone users might have to let this one go as it's not available on Apple Store yet.
Here's What It Looks Like
Yay or Nay?
It's hard to say much about the game unless one actually plays. Regardless, the ban of PUBG seems to have done well for its desi brother PUBJE. It reportedly has over a lakh downloads and the number may keep increasing.
