Protest Clips from Farmers' Tractor Rally You Missed on TV News

As 26 January tractor rally saw clashes, here are some videos that the TV news channels missed.

Some videos from the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally that the TV news coverage missed.
Chaos and violence erupted in several parts of Delhi on 26 January, as the protesting farmers' tractor rally for Republic Day deviated from its planned route, leading to clashes in various places, including Red Fort and ITO. Twitter was flooded with images of the clashes.

As many as 86 policemen were reportedly injured, and a protesting farmer died near the ITO metro station after his tractor toppled. Twenty-two FIRs have been filed so far in connection with the violence, the police said.

But here are some videos that the TV news coverage missed.

Man Handing Out Water Bottles to Cops

Adding to the many videos that have gone viral during the farmers' protests over the past two months, here's a video of a man handing water bottles to cops as they stand with lathis at the rally site.

National Anthem at Red Fort

Protesters sing the national anthem as they gather around the Red Fort.

Protesters Helping Police at the Red Fort

As protesters climbed atop the Red Fort dome, not everyone agreed with what went down. Some asked the mob to get down and helped the police clear the area.

Women Carry Out Peaceful Protest

Women also joined the tractor rally protest in Delhi in a peaceful manner. Pictures from the same went viral on social media.

