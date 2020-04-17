COVID-19: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quietly Deliver Meals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept on the down-low since their exit from senior royalty roles and relocation to Los Angeles. The big news about them becoming “financially independent” was received with a lot of speculation and criticism. However, the couple has gone beyond that and proved that one doesn’t have to wear the crown to be royal in their actions. Recently, they quietly delivered meals to Los Angeles residents who’re in need during the pandemic of the novel coronavirus.
The couple volunteered through a Los Angeles non-profit called Project Angel Food, that delivers special medically tailored food to chronically ill people. According to a report by CNN, they were wearing N95s as they dropped a week’s worth of perishable and three week’s worth of shelf-stable food to around twenty of Project Angel Food’s clients.
The CEO of Project Angel Food, Richard Ayoub, pointed out how the volume of calls has risen to 70 per day in the pandemic as the number of people, who are sick and unable to leave their homes to get themselves food, has also risen significantly. This, he says, has “overwhelmed” drivers who deliver food to clients. Ayoub says that the royal couple volunteered not once but twice, including on Easter. Project Angel Food’s CEO pointed out how clients didn’t even realise who had delivered the food to them because the couple was dressed so casually. "You don't expect to see them at your door." Ayoub pointed out.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had also recently announced their new charity ‘Archewell’ since the two will now be unable to use the ‘Sussex Royal Brand’. Meanwhile, it is important we continue to do our bit too - especially as the lockdown is extended. While we may not be able to give huge meals to big charities, it is important to contribute in whatever way we can - even it means just adhering to the lockdown guidelines and staying home.
With inputs from CNN.
