Pregnant Cop Working In Scorching Heat Earns Praise On Twitter

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, it is seen how a pregnant DSP from Chhattisgarh is working in the scorching heat and carrying out her duties. Shilpa Sahu, posted in Dantewada, which is known as a Moist area, is seen asking people to follow COVID19 guidelines and wear masks.

In the video she stops two passengers on a bike and enquires why they are roaming around and not staying home. The video is uploaded by a Aashish, a journalist, and is captioned, "#FrontlineWarrior DSP Shilpa Sahu is posted in #Maoist affected Bastar's Dantewada. The police officer who is pregnant is busy on the streets under scorching sun appealing people to follow the #lockdown. Let's salute her and follow #COVID19 protocol #SocialDistancing #MaskUpIndia"

Check out the full video here: