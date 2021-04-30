Positive News: From Free Vaccines to Inspiring COVID Recoveries
Here is a round-up of all the good things that happened this week
Scrolling through an endless list of sad, gloomy stories on social media as the country's situation crumbles all around us can be hard-hitting. At such times, it is important to keep yourself aware, but it is equally important to ensure you give yourself a break and know about some positive stories too.
In lieu of that, here is a list of all the good things that happened this week that will cheer you up:
1. Supreme Court Takes Action in Support of People Looking For COVID Resources Online
In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Friday said that strict action will be taken against officers who try to encroach upon the citizens' right to call for SOS online. It further explained that everyone is free to ask for help on social media and that it is well within the boundaries of the law.
"We want to make it very clear that if citizens communicate their grievance on social media and internet then it cannot be said its wrong information", said the SC.
2. IAS Officer Cuts COVID Spike in Tribal Part of Maharashtra by 75%
Rajendra Bharud, district collect of Nandurbar, Maharashtra, with his foresight and research, contained a COVID spike in the distrcit by 75%. Bharud prepared for a second surge after cases started dropping last year. He looked at the USA and countries in Europe and asserted that a second wave was inevitable.
He started preparing for this and set up two oxygen plants in the district, one in September 2020 and the other in March 2021. He arranged for hospitals and COVID facilities along with ambulances, and also vaccinated a huge population.
As a result of this, the district has handled the COVID crisis very well, and an example has been made out of Bharud's leadership.
3. Vaccination in Maharashtra Is Now Free of Cost
Aditya Thackeray took to Twitter to announce that everyone in the age bracket of 18-44 will be vaccinated for free. Other states like Haryana, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka are among other states that have also offered free vaccines.
4. 19-Year-Old Golfer Donates All Earnings to Fund Vaccination Drive
Krishiv KL Teckchandani, a professional golfer, donated all his prize money to fund the vaccination drive at his local golf club, Bombay Presidency Gold Club in Chembur, Mumbai.
He talked about all the caddies, gardeners, and caretakers who work behind the scenes in maintaining the gold course and the club, and how these people might not have access to the same resources. His gesture comes as a way to help them out.
5. Sardar Offers Langar to the Homeless
A user on Twitter, Dr Sanjay Arora, took to the site and wrote about a man he found on his daily morning jog route. The man was offering langar to the homeless, and what struck the most about his service was that he did it without any publicity or pomp, and with only one intention-- feeding the poor.
Check out the full post here:
6. 105-Yr-Old Man and 95-Yr-Old Wife Recover From COVID in 9 Days
Dhenu Chavan, 105, and his wife, Motabai, 95, were admitted to a hospital in Latur when they tested positive for COVID19. They were receiving treatment in the ICU where their son admitted them against the advise of their villagers who said it was very critical to do so.
But the couple beat all the odds when they recovered in 9 short days after being admitted and returned home fit and healthy.
7. US Pharma Firm Gilead Donates 4.5 Lakh Remdesivir Vials to India
After Remdesivir got approved in India for emergency use, Gilead, a biopharmaceutical company announced that it would arrange to send 4.5 lakhs vials of the drug to help the country's COVID19 crisis.
"The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in India is having a devastating impact on communities and has created unprecedented pressure on health systems," Johanna Mercier, chief commercial officer of Gilead Sciences said on Monday.
8. Pat Cummins Donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins took to Twitter to announce that he would donate $50,000 to the PM cares fund following India's COVID19 crisis.
"I hope by making this public appeal I we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people's lives," he wrote.
9. Elderly Man Donates 2 Lakh to CM's Fund, Leaving Only Rs 850 for Himself
An elderly man based out of Kannur, Kerala, has donated Rs 2 lakh to the CM's fund anonymously. He was left with only Rs 850 after he made the donation, but he did it nevertheless, to ensure that he made his contribution to the country's COVID crisis.
The news was shared on Twitter by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
