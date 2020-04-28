The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we see the world. Truly, it has made us appreciate the small joys of life, and what happens when all of it is taken away from us. With the lockdown, all our freedom to roam around and live our lives was taken away. As we sit at home counting days for all if to end, Panchkula Police went out of its way to make a senior citizen feel better in times of turmoil. The police surprised the man on his birthday, all with a cake and a party hat!Here is the video that was posted online:In the video, we can see the man, Karan Puri, approach his gate where the police are asking for his name. As he gets close, telling them his name and explaining that he is a senior citizen who lives alone, the voice behind the camera breaks into the ‘Happy Birthday’ song. Karan Puri looks visibly surprised and extremely overwhelmed, as he cuts the cake and outs on the party hat offered to him. The joy in his eyes is unmissable, and will touch your heart:COVID19: Daily Wage Worker Gives Up Hajj Savings To Feed The NeedyAs the pandemic has brought the world to a stand-still, such small moments of humanity have truly become the comfort in the storm. Clinging to love and compassion, and reminding ourselves that when all of this is over - we must never forget to reach out, ask people how they’re doing, share a word of kindness, and try and spread merriment and cheer. After all, what else matters? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)