Police Gets Creative: ‘Aarti’ For People Violating Lockdown
The COVID-19 lockdown in India has been extended till 3 May, and with that, more and more people have begun to get restless. The police forces across states have been getting innovative with their methods of communicating social isolating practices, some with their memes, some punishing violators to pose with posters stating that they disobeyed the rules. Now, the police are performing ‘aarti’ on those who violated the lockdown, also giving them prasad after the holy welcome. The embarrassment is sure to discourage many!
In a video posted from Kidwai Nagar in Nagpur, we can see a bunch of policemen performing aarti on a bunch of queued up men who were out and about, violating the lockdown.
The police also showered the masked up men with flowers, handing them a banana before moving on to the next. In the background, a man can be heard chanting prayers, and also mocking the men for violating the guidelines of the lockdown. However, this isn’t the first time this has happened in the recent past. A similar video had surfaced earlier.
While most law-abiding and survival-fearing citizens have continued to stay indoors and cry about their dirty dishes and working from home, there’s a small percentage of those who just don’t seem to get the point. And to be fair, not everyone suffers the same from being locked inside as well. But we must constantly try and remind ourselves of the urgent need for this, and the horrific catastrophe that will fall upon us if we continue to violate the guidelines set by the government.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
