Internet Gushes Over Policeman Holding Baby as Mother Casts Vote

As Tamil Nadu prepares for its legislative assembly elections that are going on right now, a lot of people have been coming out to vote amid the pandemic. The picture of a constable from Arunachal Pradesh that was posted at one of the polling locations has gone viral. In the picture, the police officer is seen cradling a one-month-old baby while the mother casts her vote.

The constable was deployed from Anantapur Police Station in Andhra Pradesh to assist with the election process in Tamil Nadu/

The photo has been uploaded on Twitter by the Andhra Pradesh Police's official handle with the caption, "#APPolice's humane face at #TamilNaduElections @AnantapurPolice constable deployed to #TamilNadu for #TamilNaduElections2021carried & lulled a 1-month-old crying baby until the mother's return from the voting booth, winning the hearts of many. #AndhraPradesh #Elections2021"