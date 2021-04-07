Internet Gushes Over Policeman Holding Baby as Mother Casts Vote
Tamil Nadu has 234 constituencies where polling will take place for the legislative assembly elections.
As Tamil Nadu prepares for its legislative assembly elections that are going on right now, a lot of people have been coming out to vote amid the pandemic. The picture of a constable from Arunachal Pradesh that was posted at one of the polling locations has gone viral. In the picture, the police officer is seen cradling a one-month-old baby while the mother casts her vote.
The constable was deployed from Anantapur Police Station in Andhra Pradesh to assist with the election process in Tamil Nadu/
The photo has been uploaded on Twitter by the Andhra Pradesh Police's official handle with the caption, "#APPolice's humane face at #TamilNaduElections @AnantapurPolice constable deployed to #TamilNadu for #TamilNaduElections2021carried & lulled a 1-month-old crying baby until the mother's return from the voting booth, winning the hearts of many. #AndhraPradesh #Elections2021"
Users on Twitter were very happy to see the generosity of the constable and appreciated him for his assistance.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.