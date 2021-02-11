Pic of Groom Glued to Computer as Bride Waits Leads to Funny Memes

An undated picture of a bride and groom has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Shubhangi Derhgawen
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
A photo of a groom glued to a computer screen as his wife waits has gone viral.
i

With the new-normal forcing most things to shift online, who doesn’t feel addicted to their screens? Taking this addiction a notch higher, a picture of a bride and groom has gone viral on Twitter.

On their wedding night, the bride is seen waiting for her husband as the latter is glued to a computer screen. This photo has led to a series of hilarious memes.

While it's not clear as to what the groom is doing or how the photo ended up on Twitter but that did not stop social media users from having some fun.

Take a look at some of the memes:

Pic of Groom Glued to Computer as Bride Waits Leads to Funny Memes
Pic of Groom Glued to Computer as Bride Waits Leads to Funny Memes
Pic of Groom Glued to Computer as Bride Waits Leads to Funny Memes
Pic of Groom Glued to Computer as Bride Waits Leads to Funny Memes
Pic of Groom Glued to Computer as Bride Waits Leads to Funny Memes
Pic of Groom Glued to Computer as Bride Waits Leads to Funny Memes
Pic of Groom Glued to Computer as Bride Waits Leads to Funny Memes
Pic of Groom Glued to Computer as Bride Waits Leads to Funny Memes
Pic of Groom Glued to Computer as Bride Waits Leads to Funny Memes
Also Read
Please Help Decoding it: Twitter on Viral Clip of Mamata Banerjee
Please Help Decoding it: Twitter on Viral Clip of Mamata Banerjee

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!