8 Unforgettable (And Some Awkward) Moments From Oscars 2022
All the good, wholesome, and even awkward moments from the 94th Academy Awards.
The Oscars this year had its share of hits and misses. While movies like CODA, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Dune swept the awards and created a memorable night for its cast and crew, not all moments were as pleasant. No matter how good, bad, awkward or cringe, these moments surely made the 94th Oscars memorable. Check them out here.
1. The Slap, of Course
Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock on stage moments before receiving the Oscar for Best Actor. Rock apparently made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Smith, which led to Will walking on stage, slapping him and walking off. “Keep my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth," he told Rock on live TV.
2. The Display of Solidarity With Ukraine
Through some slides that were displayed during the awards, The Academy showed its support for Ukraine, and also asked attendees to maintain a moment of silence for the people of Ukraine.
"We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders," read the first slide.
This was followed by another slide that read, "While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services. Resources are scarce and we -- collectively as a global community -- can do more."
The message concluded with, "We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able #StandWithUkraine."
Actors Jason Momoa, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jamie Lee Curits were among many to make their support for the country vocal.
3. Ariana DeBose Becomes First Queer Woman of Colour to Win Oscar
Ariana DeBose won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story, becoming the first queer woman of colour and only second Latina to win an Oscar.
4. Troy Kotsur Became the First Deaf Man to Win an Oscar for Acting
Troy Kotsure won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in CODA, becoming the first deaf man to win this award, and marking history. "This is dedicated to the Deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community," Kotsur signed in his acceptance speech. "This is our moment."
5. Jessica Chastain’s Speech
Jessica Chastain won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. In her acceptance speech, she said “We’re faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation,” referring to discriminatory laws against the LGBTQIA+ community. “We all want to be accepted for who we are, for who we love, and to live a life without fear of violence or terror.” She also called the legislation 'bigoted' for making such laws.
She also touched upon suicide and how it affects families in America.
6. Beyonce Performs at an Award Show After 5 Years
There might have been multiple awkward moments at this year's Oscars, but the one thing that was beyond perfect was Beyonce's 'Be Alive' performance. Displayed on a screen for the audience, the song was easily one of the key highlights of the night, all because of Beyonce. It was also her first award show performance in 5 years.
7. Lady Gaga Saying “I Got You” to Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli and Lady Gaga presented the award for the Best Film, but that wasn't the only thing that caught everyone's attention. Minnelli who was in a wheelchair for the night was reading her lines off of a teleprompter when Gaga said, "I got you." Minnelli sweetly replied, "I know." The moment that lasted a few seconds has gone viral on Twitter as many viewers have loved how the two had their brief interaction.
8. Billie Eilish Wins Her First Oscar
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.