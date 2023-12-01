Join Us On:
'One Man Show': Social Media Goes Gaga Over Ranbir's Performance In 'Animal'

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it released in theatres on 1 December.

'One Man Show': Social Media Goes Gaga Over Ranbir's Performance In 'Animal'
Ranbir Kapoor's most anticipated film of the year, Animal, released in theatres on 1 December. The film is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

Social media has been abuzz with reviews of Animal since morning. People took to X to shower praises on Ranbir's performance. One user wrote, "Just finished the masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one's gonna be a big one. Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, just incredible."

Take a look at some other reactions:

The advance bookings of Animal were very impressive. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to generate Rs 50 crore on its opening day, making it the biggest opener in Ranbir's career.

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Animal movie 

