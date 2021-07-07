Odisha Artist Pays Tribute to Dilip Kumar With Special Sand Art

As the country mourned this loss on social media and as fans reminisced about his remarkable contribution to the India film industry, an artist from Odisha paid his tributes in a unique way. Sudarsan Pattnaik, a popular sand artist, went to Puri Beach, Odisha to sculpt a special sand art of the legend.

The result of his efforts were nothing short of beautiful, and he took to Twitter to share his art. He uploaded a picture of it alongside the caption, "Tribute to the Cinematic legend #DilipKumar Ji . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. RIP"