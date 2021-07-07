ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha Artist Pays Tribute to Dilip Kumar With Special Sand Art

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a famous sand artist, paid his tribute to Dilip Kumar at Puri beach, Odisha.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dilip Kumar's sand portrait by Sudarsan Pattnaik</p></div>
i

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday early in the morning at Hinduja Hospital Mumbai. He was 98 years old and was suffering from age-related illnesses.

As the country mourned this loss on social media and as fans reminisced about his remarkable contribution to the India film industry, an artist from Odisha paid his tributes in a unique way. Sudarsan Pattnaik, a popular sand artist, went to Puri Beach, Odisha to sculpt a special sand art of the legend.

The result of his efforts were nothing short of beautiful, and he took to Twitter to share his art. He uploaded a picture of it alongside the caption, "Tribute to the Cinematic legend #DilipKumar Ji . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. RIP"

Also Read

‘Dilip Kumar Helped Us’: Untold Tales by Babri’s Key Muslim Lawyer

‘Dilip Kumar Helped Us’: Untold Tales by Babri’s Key Muslim Lawyer

Check out the picture here:

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Dilip Kumar Tribute: Top 15 Films & 20 Iconic Dialogues of the 'King of Tragedy'

Dilip Kumar Tribute: Top 15 Films & 20 Iconic Dialogues of the 'King of Tragedy'

Users have reacted to the image, and wished for the actor to rest in peace.

Odisha Artist Pays Tribute to Dilip Kumar With Special Sand Art

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Odisha Artist Pays Tribute to Dilip Kumar With Special Sand Art

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Odisha Artist Pays Tribute to Dilip Kumar With Special Sand Art

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Odisha Artist Pays Tribute to Dilip Kumar With Special Sand Art

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Odisha Artist Pays Tribute to Dilip Kumar With Special Sand Art

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Dilip Kumar Funeral Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan Attends the Last Rites

Dilip Kumar Funeral Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan Attends the Last Rites

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT