Watch: Nurse Explains How COVID-19 Spreads Despite Wearing Gloves
The world wasn’t ready for this. With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, countries throughout the world - developed or not - are struggling. Over a million people have been infected, and half a million have already lost their lives. With most of us locked inside our homes, the panic and paranoia are at their peak. And we’re all trying our best to do the right thing to help control the spread of the deadly disease. Be it wearing masks, washing our hands constantly, or wearing gloves. Everyone is trying their best - but is it the right way to do things?
Nurse Molly Lixey posted a video explaining why the virus continues to spread, even though we have gloves on at all times.
The video attempts to help us understand how the virus continues to spread through cross-contamination, even when we have gloves on. She explains that even though wearing gloves is a good thing, it doesn’t help if we do not continue to wash our hands.
With the help of paint, Nurse Molly demonstrates how the virus can get transferred to things you touch with your gloves on, like your phone, which then moves to your face when you forget and touch it later. She also pleads to the public, asking them to not dispose of used gloves in parking lots etc and to throw them in the bin.
She explains that all the fear surrounding the coronavirus is manifesting people into doing “crazy” things and that they should understand there is “some science” involved, and one must learn to do the smart thing, or precautions will have no effect.
Watch the video to visually understand how the spread works, and educate all those around you who think they’re invincible after putting on gloves. Let’s do the best we can to educate those around us, and continue to practice social distancing to fight the spread of this deadly disease.
We'll get through this!
