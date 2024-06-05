Not BJP Or Congress, Netizens Are Rooting For 'Sabse Achchhi Party’ That Lost

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India were a closely contested race between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc).
While all Indians were glued to their television screens and phones awaiting for the results, candidate Haji Afzal's Sabse Achchhi Party from Meerut caught the internet's attention.
Even though Afzal's party despicably lost in the elections, falling short of 5 lakh votes, people on the internet couldn't stop gushing over how 'adorable' his party is. One of the users wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "sabse achchhi party is a cute name ngl."
"We are not voting for 'Sabse Achchhi Party' that's why there's a downfall," wrote another user. Have a look at some other reactions here:
As per a report by The Hindu, Afzal is 52 years old and is involved in e-rickshaw trading business. He is 8th pass and has two criminal cases registered against him, including five serious IPC charges.
