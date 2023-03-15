Norwegian Hip-Hop Group Quick Style Takes Mumbai By Storm
From shaking a leg with Virat Kohli to their first time in a local train, Quicky Style took over Mumbai and how!
Unless you're living under a rock (no judgement, if you are) it's quite hard to miss the Norwegian hip-hop group Quick Style. The renowned group of dancers regularly make headlines for their splendid performances. Indian audiences are particularly drawn to them, owing to their frequent dance covers to Bollywood songs.
So when the group announced their visit to India, fans were overjoyed. Quick Style is currently in Mumbai for the first time ever, and it's safe to say that they've taken over the city!
The group, known for their unique blend of hip hop and street dance, grooved their way into the city - even before their flight got a chance to land!
Shaking their leg to Harrdy Sandhu's hit song Bijlee Bijlee, their coordinated steps inside an Emirates aircraft left fans in awe.
Take a look:
Quick Style's Mumbai trip can be very well chronicled by their dance reels since the very next one is them in their hotel room, jazzing up their morning routine with some killer dance moves.
Dancing to the trending track Dilbar, the group challenged their fans to match their steps.
Perhaps the most unexpected thing Quick Style brought to the table was a collaboration with the one and only Virat Kohli!
In a fun reel, one of the group members can be seen picking up a cricket bat and looking clueless before King Kohli enters the frame and effortless takes over. The clip ends with the group shaking a leg with the cricketer.
You can never really experience Mumbai without a local train ride, right?
Well, Quick Style took their first time in a Mumbai local to a whole new level with an electrifying performance. Watch till the end for some priceless reactions by on-lookers.
It's safe to say that the hip-hop group has left their mark on the city...and we cannot wait to see what they're up to next!
