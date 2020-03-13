Newlywed Couple Finds a Way to Greet During Coronavirus Outbreak
Believe it or not, coronavirus has been good for the internet in strange ways. From bhajans to slogans, there’s something new every day. The most recent addition to this is a video where a newlywed couple can be seen greeting their guest not with a namaste or handshake but... *wait for it* with a leg shake?
The video begins with a guest arriving at the couple’s wedding. The man tries to shake hands with the groom but the groom doesn’t allow him to. Then a genius idea strikes the latter. The groom and the guest then use their legs to greet each other.
Take a look:
This is not the first time that people are taking measures because of the coronavirus. Recently, a couple in Singapore had attended their wedding reception through a video call.
So, what we’re trying to say is that move over ‘namaste’ (as recommended by Priyanka Chopra very recently), it’s time for a ‘leg’shake instead!
