Newlywed Couple Finds a Way to Greet During Coronavirus Outbreak

Believe it or not, coronavirus has been good for the internet in strange ways. From bhajans to slogans, there’s something new every day. The most recent addition to this is a video where a newlywed couple can be seen greeting their guest not with a namaste or handshake but... *wait for it* with a leg shake?

The video begins with a guest arriving at the couple’s wedding. The man tries to shake hands with the groom but the groom doesn’t allow him to. Then a genius idea strikes the latter. The groom and the guest then use their legs to greet each other.