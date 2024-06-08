ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Netizens React to News Channel's 'Graphic' of Kangana Allegedly Getting Slapped

"I truly love the cinematic masterpieces that Indian news channels put out sometimes", a user wrote on X.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Indian broadcast media has, almost always rightfully, earned quite a reputation -- especially because of their flair for the dramatic. Once again, a news channel has caught netizens’ attention because of the way they reported the incident of Kangana Ranaut allegedly being slapped by a CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport on 6 June.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PTI has, since then, reported that the CISF constable has since then been suspended and a FIR has been lodged against. A video that surfaced shows a verbal spat at the airport but Republic Bharat decided to take their coverage a step further and create a ‘graphic’ of the alleged altercation.

Take a look:

0

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “This one news channel is single-handedly funnier than FRIENDS, The Office and B99 combined,” while another wrote, “I truly love the cinematic masterpieces that Indian news channels put out sometimes.”

"I truly love the cinematic masterpieces that Indian news channels put out sometimes", a user wrote on X.
"I truly love the cinematic masterpieces that Indian news channels put out sometimes", a user wrote on X.

Here are some more reactions to the video:

"I truly love the cinematic masterpieces that Indian news channels put out sometimes", a user wrote on X.
"I truly love the cinematic masterpieces that Indian news channels put out sometimes", a user wrote on X.
"I truly love the cinematic masterpieces that Indian news channels put out sometimes", a user wrote on X.
"I truly love the cinematic masterpieces that Indian news channels put out sometimes", a user wrote on X.
"I truly love the cinematic masterpieces that Indian news channels put out sometimes", a user wrote on X.
"I truly love the cinematic masterpieces that Indian news channels put out sometimes", a user wrote on X.
"I truly love the cinematic masterpieces that Indian news channels put out sometimes", a user wrote on X.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Kangana Ranaut 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×