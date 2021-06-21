Netizens Raise 73,000 in 12 Hours, Gift Delivery Executive a Bike
Mohd Aqeel, a delivery executive in Hyderabad was carrying out his deliveries on a bicycle.
Delivery executives have, without a doubt, emerged as the unsung heroes of the lockdown. Their hard work and dedication is what makes it possible for us to get our favourite food at our doorstep, even when the world has come at a standstill.
Many people have started recognising their efforts, and one such story is of a delivery executive, Mohammed Aqeel, who was gifted a bike after a customer saw how he delivered food in the rain on his simple bicycle.
It all started when Robin Mukesh, a resident of King Koti, Hyderabad placed an order for tea on a food delivery app. His order was delivered within 20 minutes, and when he went near his gate to pick it up, he saw Mohammed Aqeel, drenched in the rain, waiting for him.
He saw that Aqeel had rode a motorcycle for 9 kilometres and delivered his tea to him, which was still steaming hot. That's when he decided to help out. He posted a picture of Aqeel on Facebook, and asked people to help collect money to buy him a bike.
He wrote, "My Order was delivered in a Lighting Speed by Mohd Aqeel. He was in Mehdipatnam when my order was confirmed by Nilofar Cafe Lakdikapul and was delivered at King Koti. He is pursuing his undergraduate in Engineering. All this happened on his Bicycle. If you happen to see him... Please be generous with Tip. Btw I ordered Tea and it was super hot. God Bless You Aqeel. Your hard work will definitely pay you off."
Soon, a lot of people on Facebook were impressed with the work Aqeel did and rallied to collect money for him. As a a result, netizens managed to raise Rs 73,000 in just 12 hours to buy Aqeel a bike.
Robin Mukesh received an overwhelming response, and after collecting the money, he bought Aqeel a TVS XL bike.
He also gave Aqeel safety equipment that would help him carry out deliveries better, such as masks, sanitisers, and a helmet. Rs 5,000 were left after this, which was used to pay for Aqeel's college fees, who is currently pursuing his undergraduate studies in engineering.
