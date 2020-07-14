Netizens Dig Out Personal Stories On Why Board Exams Don’t Matter
On 13 July, CBSE announced results for class XII.
If you're desi, you know how big a deal 'board exams' are in India. From your next door neighbours to your far-off relatives, it's something everyone's got their eye on. Naturally, it's a tough time for students. The pressure and expectations attached to board exams in India are monumental and might make anyone crumble.
On Monday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the board exam results for class 12th. While memes and jokes followed like they usually do, a certain section of social media started to share empahetic anecdotes of how their board exam results affected their lives.
Take a look:
On social media user wrote about how, upon scoring low marks, she took the matter to the court but even that was a disappointing process.
Another user shed light on how neither good marks nor bad marks guarantee any kind of future.
"the system ruins you if you do, ruins you if you don’t. if you got your marks today: take a deep breath. absorb what happened. make a game plan for next steps," they wrote.
Others had relatively humourous stories to share.
Actor Sushant Singh tweeted, "1989- I scored 74.5% in 12th Grade, CBSE. PCM stream. Couldn’t even get BA (Pass) in DU, somehow managed to get English Literature in KMC after clearing the written test. Graduated with 2nd division. These are just Marks, they don’t define who you are!! March on my young friends."
