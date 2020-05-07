The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we see the world. Truly, it has made us appreciate the small joys of life, and what happens when all of it is taken away from us. With the lockdown, all our freedom to roam around and live our lives was taken away. However, in other ways, life goes on. As a Nagpur couple were to tie the knot amid the pandemic, the bride’s relatives were unable to attend. The Nagpur police came in and filled in for the family on the bride’s special day.The bride’s parents had passed away and none of her relatives were able to attend the wedding due to the lockdown. Sharing on Twitter, Nagpur police put up a photo with the caption, “The bride's parents had passed away. There was no one from her family to attend her marriage due to movement restrictions. #NagpurPolice tried to fulfill this absence. PI and staff were present to bless the newly wedded couple at #Nagpur.#LockdownStories#alwaysthere4u”Pulwama Martyr’s Wife Donates 1,000 PPE Kits to Haryana PoliceThe small act of kindness filled netizens with joy, as they appreciated the effort put in by the Nagpur police to make the couple’s day special. People took to Twitter, calling it “An act of humanity and compassion towards society”Amid Lockdown, Delhi Police Helps Woman Get Food For Her CatsIt is such stories that instil in us a sense of hope in these days of uncertainty. Let us always remember to extend a helping hand to all those around us, and make sure everybody is doing okay. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)