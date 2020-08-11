Mumbai Woman Who Stood By Manhole Receives Rs 1.5 Lakh Donation
She stood at an open manhole for almost seven hours to warn people.
Kanta Maruti Kalan recently went viral after a video of her guarding an open manhole and diverting traffic to avoid accidents started doing the rounds on social media. The Matunga-based 50-year-old pavement dweller, who stood at the spot for nearly seven hours, had also lost Rs 10,000 that she had saved up to fund the online education of her two daughters. However, help has poured in and, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Kanta has received Rs 1.5 lakhs in donation.
The incident dates back to the morning of 3 August 2020, when overnight rains had flooded the streets of Mumbai, including the Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga West. As more water gushed into the street, setting motorbikes afloat, the flower-seller waded into the knee-deep water, tied a cloth to the manhole and flung it open with the help of others. Following this, she stood at the open manhole for hours, to alert anyone driving past it.
However, this came at a cost. The Mumbai rains had washed away her savings along with her tent.
Her story touched the hearts of many citizens from different cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi, who got in touch with Mumbai Mirror to help the woman out. The publication helped facilitate the process and has reported that, as of Monday night, Kanta has received Rs 1.5 lakhs in donation. One of the contributors is Mumbai-based Valuable Edutainment Pvt Ltd, who donated Rs 1 lakh.
Kanta was chided by the Mumbai Police regarding opening of the manhole. She told Mumbai Mirror, "Some BMC officials came and asked me the next day why I had opened the manhole. But what could I have done? I had no choice. Floodwater was rising quickly and no one had turned up to help.”
It is heartwarming to see people step up and donate when the moment calls for it. Recently, a Mumbai vegetable vendor too received Rs 2 lakhs from people after his photo went viral and brought attention to his plight.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
