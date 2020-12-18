Mumbai Santa Claus Spotted Giving Masks Instead of Chocolates

It's almost Christmas time and Santa's round the corner.. except this time, he too is following COVID-19 guidelines. On 17 December, news agency ANI reported that a man dressed as Santa Claus was spotted distributing masks and sanitizing around in Mumbai.

The man, Ashok Kurmi who is the President of Sion Friend Circle Foundation, was spotted in Rani Lakshmi Chowk area of Mumbai.

He told the news agency, "Every year I used to distribute chocolates and gifts to children but this year I decided to contribute my bit to fight against COVID-19."