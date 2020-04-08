What Would You Do If You Got To Be Home? Mumbai Police Answers
The COVID-19 pandemic has truly shaken the world. Businesses halted, schools shut, people locked inside their homes - this seems nothing short of dystopian. We’re all struggling to fight this time out without losing our minds - and yet, it gets difficult. But think about it - while we’re locked inside our comfortable homes, many don’t have a home to go, while others have to be on duty no matter what happens. Sometimes, we just forget to recognise our privilege and be thankful for the things we do have. The official account of Mumbai Police highlighted the same with a heartbreaking, eye-opening video.
The official handle of Mumbai Police, which has often been applauded for its wit and quick-reaction to online reports, brought forth another excellent message. They asked police personnel a simple question:
The other added, “I’m married and don’t get to spend time with my husband. I would have spent time with him.” While another chipped in “I would have stayed with my kids.”
The video ends with a beautiful message: “While they stay out to let you live your dreams, won’t you help them in fulfilling their biggest wish: to keep Mumbai and Mumbaikars safe from all evils: including Coronavirus?”
The simple messaging touched the hearts of many, as people tweeted in support:
While others applauded a policeman for prioritising sleep:
Perhaps there is a lesson for us to learn here. It is true that our lives have been turned upside down, and yes, we do have every right to complain - nobody signed up for this. But in times of turmoil, let us also be grateful for all that we have, and all those that look out for us. Stay safe, and stay home!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
