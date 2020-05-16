Recently, the Mumbai Police shared a special story on Twitter: one of their police personnel, who had recently stepped back from his duties after testing positive for COVID-19, has returned to work.Mumbai Police shared a short video clip in which the cop can be seen bidding goodbye to his colleagues. This is followed by his celebratory arrival. As he walks out, he is greeted with enthusiasm and cheers. In the video, he can be seen wearing a face mask on both occasions. The cop is 29 years old.The tweet reads, “Our 29 year old #CoronaWarrior is back. He is hale & hearty and looks forward to report back on duty. Welcome back, hero! #AamhiDutyVarAahot #MumbaiPoliceOnDuty #MumbaiFirst #TakingOnCorona”Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, also replied to the tweet.Netizens were overjoyed at this display of commitment and duty towards one’s work. They welcomed the cop with as much enthusiasm on social media, calling him a “Corona warrior.”In these testing times, as many of us stay home and social distance, it’s important to remember that not everyone is getting that opportunity. For police officers, this is the time to perform and stay more vigilant than ever. Especially in a city like Mumbai which is so huge and comes with its own challenges. In fact, Mumbai Police is going beyond its traditional role and also keeping people informed through their social media. They regularly share memes that urge people to practice social distancing and maintain hygiene to keep the chance of coronavirus at bay.Three-Year-Old Baker Sells Cakes to Raise Funds For Mumbai Police We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.