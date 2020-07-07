On MS Dhoni’s B’day, Mumbai Police Redefines His Initials ‘MSD’
Mumbai Police is always so creative and their followers love it!
On Tuesday, Mumbai Police took to social media to wish MS Dhoni on his birthday. MS Dhoni turns 39 years old today. But how could Mumbai Police break their pattern of regular COVID warnings? Naturally, they put on their thinking hats and came up with a unique pun again!
Taking to social media, the Mumbai Police put out an image that reads "MSD: Maintain Social Distance" and the caption reads, "Do it the ‘Mahi Way’ - Stay ‘Not Out’, Stay Cool & Stump #CoronavirusHappy Birthday, Captain Cool.#HappyBirthdayMahi #SocialDistancing"
Take a look:
Dhoni fans too chimed in with birthday wishes and praises for the Indian cricket player.
Some were impressed with Mumbai Police's creativity.
A user wrote, "Getting together the love for Mahi and the need of the hour, Mumbai Police manages to put a smile on our faces with these quirky messages every time! @CPMumbaiPolice"
Mumbai Police is constantly finding ways to keep their followers engages and aware and is mostly seems to be working. Recently they put out a very sweet photo of one of their officers smiling with a mask on his face. You can tell he's smiling by looking at his eyes. The photo reads, "Our face when Mumbaikars step out only for essentials and office."
Take a look:
