MP Minister Won’t Wear Mask, Claims Immunity Is Strong Since She Does Agnihotra

Madhya Pradesh's Usha Thakur was also seen wearing a gamchha (long cotton towel) instead of a mask.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>MP Minister Usha Thakur on why she doesn't wear masks.</p></div>
We've all seen a decade's worth of stupidity when it comes to following COVID-19 norms, and the third wave has brought with it fresh examples of the same.

Usha Thakur, a BJP minister from Madhya Pradesh recently did a few public appearances where she was seen without a mask, and on occasions where she covered her face, it was with a simple gamchha, or cotton towel.

When asked by a few reporters why she refused to wear a mask, she responded saying her immunity is already strong because she performs 'agnihotra' every day.

In another video where she is seen addressing the media, she is urging the public to perform such 'agnihotras' to ward off COVID-19. She goes on to claim that if we do this, the third wave won't affect us at all. All this while India is currently dealing with a highly contagious wave of the virus.

Users on Twitter called out the comment and claimed it was ignorant and unscientific. Here are some reactions from Twitter:(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

