MP Man Dies by Suicide After Fight With Samosa Seller Reaches Police

The victim and the samosa seller had an argument over the rising prices of samosas. The victim was accompanied by two of his friends at the time. The shopkeeper asked the man to pay Rs 20 for two samosas instead of Rs 15, which was the cause of the argument.

The victim was reportedly being harassed by the police after a complaint was filed against him, which led to his death. The police filed a case under sections 294, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated an investigation.

The man then set himself on fire and was rushed to the hospital. He succumbed to his wounds and passed away soon after. A probe has been ordered into the matter.