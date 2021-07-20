MP: Couple Swaps Lavish Wedding For a Simple One, Spends Only Rs 500 on Ceremony
The bride is the city magistrate of Dhar, and the groom is an army major posted in Ladakh.
While most Indians might be obsessed with the idea of a lavish wedding, this couple from Madhya Pradesh has done something different, and spent just Rs 500 on their wedding.
Shivangi Dhar, the city magistrate of Dhar married Aniket Chaturvedi, and Indian Army Major currently posted in Ladakh in a simple court marriage on 12 July, and their wedding only cost Rs 500.
They spent Rs 500 on court proceedings.
The marriage was scheduled to take place about two years ago, but Dhar and Chaturvedi could not make it happen because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Dhar also said in a statement to ANI that she took this step to encourage more and more people to let go of expectations of a huge wedding, since it burdens the family of the bride.
The wedding was attended by family members and close friends, along with Dhar's collector, Alok Kumar Singh, ADM Saloni Sidana and other colleagues and staff members of Shivangi.
