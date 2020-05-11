The lockdown has become a problem for businesses, but some people refuse to stop. For some, a problem is simply an opportunity for a creative solution, and the same ideas apply to a milkman who has gone viral on the internet for his creative way of distributing milk while ensuring the safety of those he delivers to, as well as for himself. Netizens love a jugaad king!A photo posted by IAS officer Nitin Sangwan shows the milkman’s innovative ‘jugaad’, and has won the hearts of thousands on the internet. The photo shows the man using a pipe and a funnel to maintain distance while giving milk to his customers.“Good to see that some people go extra mile to keep themselves and others safe. Let's do basic minimum things of staying at home, wearing mask and keeping social distance even if we cannot go an extra mile like this innovative milkman.” the tweet said.Several people took to Twitter to appreciate his effort, comparing his dedication to those who jumped on to buy liquor in huge crowds.Despite Losses, Old Woman Sells Idlis For Re 1 So Migrants Are FedThe milkman is a solid reminder that where there is a will, there is always a way. And while we do not know how hygienic the pipe itself is, one must commend his dedication. After all, to fight this pandemic, we must constantly do our bit to try and curb the spread, and the milkman is our hero for doing it! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.