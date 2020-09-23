Pre-COVID Normalcy Will Take Time, Says Manish Malhotra
Manisha Malhotra opens up about how fashion took a hit during the pandemic.
The first ever digital fashion week is on. FDCI took the bold step of getting some of the best Indian couture designers on board for India Couture Week 2020.
Talking to The Quint, Sunil Sethi, the chairman of FDCI, said that it looked like they won't be able to continue with this when the complete lockdown happened in March-April.
But it did happen and in a way, it seemed like the best possible alternative. Designer Manish Malhotra's collection will mark the finale of this year's edition of India Couture Week.
Here's what Manish Malhotra told The Quint about the way for fashion forward.
Was it difficult to understand how this fashion week will work virtually?
A little at the beginning, but it's a great thing that the acceptance for digital medium has increased more than ever. Today, the brides are also comfortable for web consultation who wanted to meet in-person before. It's a completely new experience to showcase my collection on a digital medium. There will not be the essential madness of runways but I guess, it's a new learning.
How did you come up with a collection, were there some specifics that you have to keep in mind since people won’t be seeing your designs in person but on a screen?
Not really, craft couldn't change just because the medium is different. I've been working on this collection since over a year now and it's the closest to my heart. The collection explores masterful embroideries from Rajasthan, Ahmedabad, Kutch that are re-interpreted in my signature aesthetic and style, so expect that glamour and celebration in it.
Do you think this is a viable business model to do streaming online? What are the hiccups?
Everyone knows my love for runways. It's a treat to the designer/artist. So, I did miss the regular madness of runway but as coronavirus etiquette demands, we're doing it online this time. Considering the current circumstances, it seems it will have to be like this for longer. Will this be a viable business model or not that is something time will tell.
How long do you think fashion will take to bounce back considering people are cutting back on luxury spending?
It's already happening. People will never stop celebrating and now even more considering, the value towards life and attitude for self-care is at the high-point. But getting back to the absolute normalcy like pre-COVID times at the moment seems to be a far-fetched dream. I'm hoping we recover soon from this pandemic.
Do you think it’s particularly difficult for Indian designers who work with weavers, craftsmen in tier 2-3 areas?
I don't know about others but I personally, have ensured the complete intactness from my end. Even during the most troubling time during the complete lockdown, I've taken the losses upon myself but have not cancelled the orders so our clusters have continued source of employment and income. This collection has taken us more than a year and explores craft from Awadh, Punjab and Kutch. We have clusters in Benaras, Mijwan, and Kashmir and we've been working with them all through the pandemic at the comfort of their home. I feel it's our obligation to work with them, protect and empower them.
In fact this collection, "Ruhaaniyat" is my tribute to all the artisans and craftsmen of our country who have left the fingerprints of their art onto our heritage culture. It's about the eternal soul of the craft from two culturally rich regions and how it continues to live on even today.
What has your learning been with respect to fashion in the past 6 months and how has it changed the business outlook for you?
I always look at the positive side and this I regard as my greatest virtue. This lockdown has been amazingly positive to me in many aspects. With regards to business, this pandemic has taught us the importance of innovation and re-invention. It allowed us a moment to take a pause, look back and refresh ourselves, our approach towards work and life. People nowadays don't want much and have an evolved understanding. They reflect on their tastes and what can be better than that.
