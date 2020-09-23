Pre-COVID Normalcy Will Take Time, Says Manish Malhotra

The first ever digital fashion week is on. FDCI took the bold step of getting some of the best Indian couture designers on board for India Couture Week 2020.

Talking to The Quint, Sunil Sethi, the chairman of FDCI, said that it looked like they won't be able to continue with this when the complete lockdown happened in March-April.

But it did happen and in a way, it seemed like the best possible alternative. Designer Manish Malhotra's collection will mark the finale of this year's edition of India Couture Week.