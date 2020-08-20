Watch: Man Mummifies Himself In PPE Kit, Shows Plight of Docs

Recently, Aheed Khan, a Delhi-based healthcare professional, shared a video of himself donning the PPE kit.

In the video, Khan demonstrates how cumbersome the process of putting on a PPE kit it. He can be seen wearing a hazmat suit, gloves, face mask and shield. He also seals himself up with the use of tape. The video is titled, "The worst make-up tutorial ever."

The caption reads, "Just had an idea to record myself while donning. Donning the hazmat suit and PPE is a carefully designed, really cumbersome procedure which usually takes 20 to 30 minutes. The process is more or less mummifying yourself in plastic and tapes before you see COVID patients. If you don't feel suffocated just by watching this, then what are you even doing."

Take a look: