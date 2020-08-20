Watch: Man Mummifies Himself In PPE Kit, Shows Plight of Docs
For the healthcare workers in the country, the last 6 months have been the busiest and the toughest. Doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals directly come in contact with those who may have contracted COVID and therefore, are at a high risk of getting infected themselves. In order to keep themselves safe, medical professionals wear PPE suits. While we are all familiar with the concept of PPE suits, how many really understand what it's like to wear it?
Recently, Aheed Khan, a Delhi-based healthcare professional, shared a video of himself donning the PPE kit.
In the video, Khan demonstrates how cumbersome the process of putting on a PPE kit it. He can be seen wearing a hazmat suit, gloves, face mask and shield. He also seals himself up with the use of tape. The video is titled, "The worst make-up tutorial ever."
The caption reads, "Just had an idea to record myself while donning. Donning the hazmat suit and PPE is a carefully designed, really cumbersome procedure which usually takes 20 to 30 minutes. The process is more or less mummifying yourself in plastic and tapes before you see COVID patients. If you don't feel suffocated just by watching this, then what are you even doing."
Take a look:
Netizens filled the comments section of the video with appreciative statements like, "So much respect for this. Can't imagine what you all go through. Thank you."
Another comment read, "Salute!"
An Instagram user wrote, "I would feel so claustrophobic and won't be able to even wear it continuously for 30 mins"
The video shows us the kind of sacrifice being made by healthcare workers. It's not easy to keep the PPE kit on for long hours but they do it because the situation demands them to. Healthcare workers of the country deserve all the respect and appreciation right now!
