Maharashtra Farmer Seeks Permission To Grow Weed, Claims It ‘Has a Good Price’
The police called the plea a "publicity stunt".
While legalising marijuana in India might be a hot debate among millennials and Gen Zs, there is one farmer in Maharashtra who is keen to make a business out of selling weed.
Anil Patil, a farmer from Solapur has put in a request seeking permission to grow marijuana in his farm. In his application, he has mentioned that the drug fetches a good price. "As agriculture produce fetches a pittance, farming is turning out to be difficult. Even the input cost of cultivation of any crop is not recovered. The dues of sugarcane sold to sugar factories are unpaid," he said.
He has asked the administration to respond to his plea by 15 September. If he does not get a response, he has said he will assume he has the go ahead from the authorities, and will start cultivating the plant.
His application has been forwarded from the district administration to the police, who called it as a "publicity stunt".
If he proceeds to grow the plant without permission, he can also be charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.