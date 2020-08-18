Madurai Alms Seeker Wins Hearts By Donating Rs 90,000 for COVID
Poolpandiyan's benevolent gesture is being lauded by netizens.
A benevolent gesture by an alms seeker in Tamil Nadu is winning the internet today. Poolpandiyan, an alms seeker from Madurai, has donated Rs 90,000 towards the state COVID-19 relief fund, reported news agency ANI.
“I am happy that the District Collector has given me the title of a social worker.”Poolpandiyan to ANI
This isn't Poolpandiyan's first good deed of the year. In May, he had donated Rs 10,000 towards the same cause.
“I would have given this money towards the education of children but now, I have donated my money to the relief fund as the coronavirus issue is big.”Poolpandiyan to ANI
Netizens were full of praises for the man.
Some said "Well done" while others replied with "a very nice gesture."
Another user wrote, "Kudos! This gentleman surely knows the priorities in these times."
