This Company Will Pay You to Get Coronavirus, Twitter Doesn’t Mind

The Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre in London has 24 spots for such volunteers. And the Centre will be paying $4,588 to each volunteer, which is roughly 3,40,083 INR.

Of course, it’s not just fun and games. A research company Hvivo is attempting to come up with a vaccine for the coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, but to do that, they need human guinea pigs. Hence, such a dark and twisted announcement.

Even after people volunteer, there will be a series of tests before the 24 spots are finally filled up. Once selected, volunteers will be injected with weaker strains of the virus, that will most likely cause mild respiratory problems. The new vaccines will then be tested on these volunteers.

However, just being injected with the coronavirus is not enough. The volunteers, or patients, will have to follow a restricted diet, avoid human contact, give up exercise and stay in quarantine for two weeks.