Live Screening of Cricket Match at an Indian Wedding Goes Viral 

It is a known fact that India loves cricket. This love knows no bounds and brings together all raw emotions of friends and family when watching a match. Due to the long hours of the game, it serves as an understandable excuse to ignore a meeting, get out of party plans or just take a day off work!

Although, sometimes events get in the way, and a similar incident happened in Chennai. But our love for cricket proved unstoppable.

A family in Chennai was hosting a wedding ceremony which coincided with the India vs England match on 9 February. To ensure that people don’t have to miss the match, a huge screen was put at the wedding venue to live-stream the match at the wedding.

A picture of the venue has gone viral on social media: