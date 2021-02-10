Live Screening of Cricket Match at an Indian Wedding Goes Viral
Free food and a cricket match...what else can you ask for?
It is a known fact that India loves cricket. This love knows no bounds and brings together all raw emotions of friends and family when watching a match. Due to the long hours of the game, it serves as an understandable excuse to ignore a meeting, get out of party plans or just take a day off work!
Although, sometimes events get in the way, and a similar incident happened in Chennai. But our love for cricket proved unstoppable.
A family in Chennai was hosting a wedding ceremony which coincided with the India vs England match on 9 February. To ensure that people don’t have to miss the match, a huge screen was put at the wedding venue to live-stream the match at the wedding.
A picture of the venue has gone viral on social media:
The picture shows the ceremony taking place on a stage with many attendees hooked to the screen. This incident created a buzz and left social media figuring out plans to do the same for their weddings!
A member of the BCCI, Moulin Parikh also shared the picture on Twitter asking this to be a mandatory addition to all wedding venues.
FOMO is real, and this isn’t the first time that such an incident has taken place.
In 2019, a wedding reception in Mumbai also screened the IPL finale match. Many corporates also live-stream matches in their offices during cricket season to ensure that the employees don’t miss out!
Here’s how our desi netizens reacted to this incident:
Looking at all these wedding plans, we can safely say that we won’t be missing out on any of our matches in the future!
