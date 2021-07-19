Live-in Couple Ties The Knot After 20 Years Together, Son Attends Wedding

Narain Raidas, 60, from Raulpur Ruri, and his partner, Ramrati, 55, from Mishrapur, decided to tie the knot after the people in their village kept patronising them for living together out of wedlock. The wedding was paid for by the villagers, and was attended by their 13-year-old son, Ajay.

The village head, Ramesh Kumar, along with a few others, persuaded the couple to get married. When they finally agreed, everyone was delighted. They arranged for a proper ceremony, DJ, and meal to make the event official.

"They were given a warm welcome by the villagers, who were deputed to look after arrangements from the bride's side. They were served with soft drinks, snacks and meals," said some villagers.

