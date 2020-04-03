Kolkata Policemen Sing ‘Bela Bose’ With a Coronavirus Twist to It
A video shared by the DC SED Kolkata Police is winning the heart of netizens all across the country. In the video police, officers can be seen singing the acclaimed Bengali song by filmmaker-musician Anjan Dutta’s, ‘Bela Bose’, but with their own spin to the lyrics.
These cops took to the roads to perform a beautiful rendition of the song, thereby uplifting spirits and cheering citizens who continue to observe a nationwide lockdown of 21 days.
The officers of the Gariahat police station wanted to do something positive and it’s only befitting to spread some joy in the city most famous for it. DC SED Kolkata Police said in its post on Twitter, “An initiative by Gariahat PS to cheer up the citizens in times of crisis along with spreading awareness.”
Watch the video here:
The lyrics of the song translate to:
“We will be free of Corona, Bela, truly
In just a small wait of 21 days
Maintain the lockdown
So that corona does not spread
Take a firm resolve in this regard
A few days after that, Bela, it is freedom
In all of Kolkata's bustling markets
In this city made up of small shops and its people
Will make yours and my life beautiful.
Is this 23412600
Can you hear the doctors?
23412600 is the corona helpline for WB”
The video soon went viral on the internet with Twitter applauding the policemen.
Kolkata Police’s effort to instil hope amid the coronavirus lockdown is truly praiseworthy!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
