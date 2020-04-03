Kolkata Policemen Sing ‘Bela Bose’ With a Coronavirus Twist to It

A video shared by the DC SED Kolkata Police is winning the heart of netizens all across the country. In the video police, officers can be seen singing the acclaimed Bengali song by filmmaker-musician Anjan Dutta’s, ‘Bela Bose’, but with their own spin to the lyrics.

These cops took to the roads to perform a beautiful rendition of the song, thereby uplifting spirits and cheering citizens who continue to observe a nationwide lockdown of 21 days.