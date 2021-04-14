Kerala Medicos Respond to Communal Flak, Rasputin Style!

In India, it's not very difficult to get offended, even if it is just by a video of a few students dancing. For Janaki Omkumar and Naveen K Razak, things took a communal turn when they uploaded a video of themselves dancing on Boney M's famous 'Rasputin'.

While many users online loved the video, one person in particular, an advocate named Krishna Raj, made sure to criticize the duo, only on the basis of their separate caste (Janaki is a Hindu and Naveen is a Muslim).

His criticism, however, didn't stand for long since many people made similar videos and tweeted in favour of Janaki and Naveen, and called out the people giving this situation a communal angle.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan