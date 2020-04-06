Watch: Hospital Staff Cheers For Kerala After COVID-19 Recovery

As the fight against coronavirus continues, a clip of a Kerala man cheering as he leaves the hospital after being cured of COVID-19 warms the heart of those looking for silver linings in such testing times.

The video was shared on social media a day after the doctors and medical staff at the Kottayam Medical College in Kerala bid an emotional goodbye to one of their oldest patients, Thomas, 93, and his wife Mariyamma, 88. They were one of the oldest couples to fight back COVID-19.