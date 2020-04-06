Watch: Hospital Staff Cheers For Kerala After COVID-19 Recovery
As the fight against coronavirus continues, a clip of a Kerala man cheering as he leaves the hospital after being cured of COVID-19 warms the heart of those looking for silver linings in such testing times.
The video was shared on social media a day after the doctors and medical staff at the Kottayam Medical College in Kerala bid an emotional goodbye to one of their oldest patients, Thomas, 93, and his wife Mariyamma, 88. They were one of the oldest couples to fight back COVID-19.
Minister for Co-operation and Tourism and Devaswoms, Kadakampally Surendran tweeted this 35-second clip that saw a patient walking out of the hospital while the medical staff cheered him on and bid him adieu.
Surendran wrote, “Every recovery is a triumph. This man recovered from COVID-19 and is getting discharged from the hospital. Cheered by patients and staff, this happy scene is from govt hospital, Kasargod, Kerala.”
The clip soon went viral on the internet and netizens quickly reacted to it:
Since being shared online, the clip has been viewed over 6,000 times and has prompted several reactions. “Hopefully there will be many such scenes of triumph against coronavirus,” tweeted a user while sharing the video
The spirit of the medical staff in this hospital in Kerala is truly applause worthy!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)