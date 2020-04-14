Karnataka Minister Sets Example By Sweeping Streets Amid Lockdown
While doctors and cops are certainly doing their bit in fighting coronavirus, ordinary citizens are too. Recently, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Anil Kumar took to Twitter to share photos of a Karnataka minister and his wife going out of their way to keep the surrounding clean.
In the photos shared online, you can see Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, along with his wife, sweeping the streets outside their home in Bengaluru.
The tweet reads, “Thank you hon’ble minister @nimmasuresh & your wife for this gesture of keeping your surrounding clean and sending a strong message of upholding the Dignity of Labour. #StayHome #HealthHeroes #BreakTheChain #IndiaFightsCorona #COVID2019india #BBMP #Bengaluru”
Take a look:
Twitter was impressed with the gesture. At a time when sanitation workers have no option but to put their lives at risk and ensure that our surroundings are hygienic, this gesture truly counts.
Here’s what the netizens had to say:
