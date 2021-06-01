Karnataka: Man Travels 112 Km on Cycle to Get Medicines for Son

So when Koppalu no longer had the medicine they needed, Anand decided to take matters into his own hands. He cycled from Koppalu to Bengaluru, a distance of about 112 km that took him 3 days to procure the medicine. Over the period of these 3 days, Anand covered a distance of more than 220 kms (from Koppalu to Bangalore and back).

In a statement to ANI, Anand said, "I asked for my son's medicines here but couldn't find it. He can't skip medicines even for a day. I went to Bengaluru & it took me 3 days."