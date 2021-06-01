Karnataka: Man Travels 112 Km on Cycle to Get Medicines for Son
Anand, a 45-year-old man from Mysore had to travel 112 kms to Bangalore to get his son's medicines.
Anand, a man from Karnataka is a resident of Koppalu village located in Mysore. He is 45 years old, and has a son with an ailment wherein he requires his medicines every day. According to Anand, his son cannot skip even one day of his medicines.
So when Koppalu no longer had the medicine they needed, Anand decided to take matters into his own hands. He cycled from Koppalu to Bengaluru, a distance of about 112 km that took him 3 days to procure the medicine. Over the period of these 3 days, Anand covered a distance of more than 220 kms (from Koppalu to Bangalore and back).
In a statement to ANI, Anand said, "I asked for my son's medicines here but couldn't find it. He can't skip medicines even for a day. I went to Bengaluru & it took me 3 days."
A lot of people on social media have sympathised with Anand's situation and have said that only a father can do something like this for his child. Some have even called for government authorities to help the family, and have requested medicines to be supplied directly to Koppalu.
Others have offered help on their own. Check out the reactions here:
