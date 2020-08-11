Karnataka Man Inaugurates Dream Home By Making Statue of Late Wife
What a unique tribute.
In a special and unique tribute to his late wife, a Karnataka based man Shrinivas Gupta installed a wax statue of her in his new house. The new house is in Koppal. His wife Madhavi had passed away in a car accident in 2017.
To make this even more special, Madhavi's statue was made by Ranghannanavar, a well known architect. Madhavi's status is dressed in a pink sari.
Take a look:
Step aside, Madame Tussauds
What makes the statue stand out is just how real it looks and closely resembles Madhavi. Madame Tussauds really got nothing on Ranghannanavar's work! However, unlike Madame Tussauds, this statue has been made using silicon.
A Twitter user posted a video of the statue. Take a look:
“It’s a great feeling to have my wife again at my home, as this was her dream home. Artist Shreedhar Murthy from Bengaluru took a year to prepare my wife’s statue. Silicon was used for the statue for durability.”Shrinivas Gupta to ANI
This made many netizens emotional.
One user wrote, "So much of love . Felt emotional. It may be a statue for world but for him she is right there present with him . Brilliant creation. Talking about talent, no one can beat Indians."
Another declared "We don't need Madame Tussauds in India. This is so very perfect wax statue. Let us have our own Museum with wax statues of our Great Kings & leaders."
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.