Karnataka Bride Marries Guest After Groom Flees Wedding Venue

So Naveen decided to flee his own wedding and promised to meet his girlfriend at Tumakuru.

This left Naveen's bride Sindhu very upset. Her family decided to look for a groom from the wedding hall. They came across a BMTC conductor, Chandrappa, who volunteered to step in place of Naveen. After seeking consent from both families, the wedding went ahead. Ashok tied the knot as planned and Sindhu married Chandrappa.