Karnataka Bride Marries Guest After Groom Flees Wedding Venue
Two brothers were supposed to get married on Sunday, but one of them didn't show up.
Recently, guests at a wedding in Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka were shocked to realise that the groom had fled at the last minute from the venue. To save the day, a guest at the wedding agreed to step in and get married to the bride instead, reported Bangalore Mirror.
This incident occured on Sunday, when two brothers, Ashok and Naveen, were supposed to get married at the same venue. However, things didn't go as planned.
Prior to the wedding, Naveen's girlfriend reportedly threatened to disrupt the ocassion by drinking poison in front of the guests.
So Naveen decided to flee his own wedding and promised to meet his girlfriend at Tumakuru.
This left Naveen's bride Sindhu very upset. Her family decided to look for a groom from the wedding hall. They came across a BMTC conductor, Chandrappa, who volunteered to step in place of Naveen. After seeking consent from both families, the wedding went ahead. Ashok tied the knot as planned and Sindhu married Chandrappa.
