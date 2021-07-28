ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens Call Out Instagram’s Blackface Filter for Being Racist

The filter shows users in blackface, followed by a transition that makes them look beautiful.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Instagram's blackface filter.</p></div>
i

A user on Twitter recently called out an Instagram filter for its racism. This filter uses blackface to show a person as dark-skinned and after a few seconds, the blackface comes off and the person's original skin colour is shown, portraying a transition from ugly to beautiful.

The user, Vaishnavi, who called out the racism behind this filter took to Twitter and wrote, "There's an actual blackface filter that ends up showing you differently towards the end when you shoot a reel on Instagram and Indian people are doing this like some Fair and lovely ad shit and glorifying it what is wrong with people!"

Check out her tweet here:

ADVERTISEMENT

She also added that a lot of Indians were using this filter and how it was perpetuating a very dangerous bias that black and dark skinned people are uglier compared to light skinned people.

She has highlighted how a lot of these videos have millions of views.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has reported the filter under hate speech and bullying and has asked others to do the same. A lot of other users were also shocked to see something like this on Instagram, and here is how they reacted:

Also Read

Influencer Iffy Khan Fakes Suicide To Go Viral, Arrested

Influencer Iffy Khan Fakes Suicide To Go Viral, Arrested

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT