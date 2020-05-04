It is in times of need that we must choose the well being of those around us, over all other desires. With the COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of people lost their daily wage, and were forced to scramble for food and shelter. Now, the Indian Women’s Hockey team is doing their bit to help. The Indian women’s hockey team has raised funds to the tune of ₹20 lakh to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.According to a report on The Hindu, the Indian Women’s Hockey team raised the 20 lakh rupees by running an 18-day fitness challenge, which concluded on 3 May, and resulted in raising ₹20, 01,130. The funds have been donated to Delhi-based NGO Uday Foundation.COVID-19 Heroes: Brothers Sell Their Land to Feed The Needy“On behalf of the Indian Women Team, I would like to thank everyone who took part in this initiative to help the poor”Rani Rampal, Indian skipperThe money raised by the fitness drive will be used to help the needy, like patients, as well as migrant workers and slum dwellers who have quickly lost their daily wage owing to the massive nation-wide lockdown. The team members designed different work-out challenges and each player came up with a new one, tagging people on social media to compete, as well as to donate Rs 100.Widow of CAF Personnel Who Died in Bastar Donates 10,000 to COVID Truly, in times like these, nothing can matter more than humanity, and what’s better when the help comes in the form of workouts? The Indian Women’s Hockey team has surely set an example, and we can all learn a thing or two from them and help those around us in whatever way we can.With inputs from The Hindu. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)